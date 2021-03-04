By Ritah Kemigisa

The Kira Municipality MP Semujju Nganda has tasked government to explain why they discriminate against the family of the late former president Idi Amin.

Semujju has now demanded to know how the President’s act on emoluments and benefits of former presidents is carried out and how the beneficiaries are selected.

He has also demanded for an explanation as to when the Amin family houses occupied by post office and their Kololo based land will be given back to them.

In response the government chief whip Ruth Nakabirwa promised to forward the matter to the president.