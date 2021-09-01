By Ivan Ssenabulya

The deputy speaker of parliament Anitah Among has directed the minister of land together with the minister of Works and Transport to report back over the planned revamping of the countries railway line.

This followed a matter of national importance raised by Nakawa West, Member of Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi that the government is planning to evict Nakawa residents in this development without compensation.

He told parliament that over 30,000 people living along the railway line are yet to be affected but no clear plan by the government to relocate them or compensate them.

Ssenyonyi tasked the government to consider compensating these communities because they have occupied the land since 1982.