Nakawa West Member of Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has officially taken over as the new Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Parliament after being announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among on Tuesday during a Plenary sitting.

National Unity Platform )NUP) Secretary-General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, communicated to parliament the changes in the opposition leadership in the House on December 21, 2023, replacing the Nyendo-Mukungwe County MP, Mathias Mpuuga, who was appointed the Commissioner of Parliament.

“Rule 14 (1) of the Rules of Procedure stipulates that the main principle role of the Leader of Opposition is to keep government in check. By God’s grace, I will execute that mandate effectively,” Ssenyonyi said on Tuesday.

Shortly after announcing him as LoP, Among warned Ssenyonyi against making any decisions before consulting her office.

In his handover speech, Mr Mpuuga urged leaders to remain servants of the people.

“I appeal to the House to accord my successor Honourable Joel Ssenyonyi the same support so that the common good is served,” Mpuuga said.