The leader of the opposition in parliament Joel Ssenyonyi says he has written to four government investigative entities to interest their selfies in the alleged financial misappropriations at Parliament.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Ssenyonyi, also Nakawa West MP, said that he has already requested entities like the Financial Intelligence Authority, the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya, the Director of Public Prosecution, and the Attorney General to start investigations into the alleged luxury swindling of public funds at parliament mainly in the office of the speaker Anita Among.

He noted that the reference of investigations is mainly on exorbitant travel allowances of the Speaker Among, irregular recruitment of over 200 staff, billions of money deposited on staff accounts, a contract of over Shs3 billion awarded to Maama Bukedea FM, a radio station owned by Speaker Among, among and others.

“I have written to the IGG, DPP, and Auditor General, asking them to act within their mandate to investigate matters of financial impropriety, and other issues that are happening here at Parliament. The Speaker in 146 days received Shs2.6Bn when you do the tabulation, it shows that the Speaker was away for half a year. That isn’t true, the Speaker is always here, even when she had twins, two weeks later, she was back presiding over the House. So, there is no evidence to show that the Speaker was away for half the year for about six months, so these are critical issues that we are concerned about,” he said.

Ssenyonyi says he requested the said bodies to investigate the Clerk of Parliament, Mr Adolf Mwesigye over the alleged corruption.