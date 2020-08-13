

DP block Members of Parliament Betty have today joined Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform.

Some of the MPs that were unveiled at the NUP headquarters in Kamwokya include, Nambooze (Mukono Municipality), Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West), Moses Kasibante (Rubaga North), Medard Sseggona (Busiro East) and Mathius Mpuga (Masaka Municipality).

Celebrated Musician who recently joined DP has also moved from the party and joined NUP.

Currently, 11 members of parliament have joined the NUP party that is under the leadership of Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.