By Ritah Kemigisa

The leader of opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga has refuted reports that Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and his Kawempe North counterpart Muhammed Ssegirinya have complained of being abandoned.

There have been reports of a letter purporting that the two legislators who are currently on remand at Kigo prison are accusing their fellow National Unity Platform MPs of deserting them following their continued imprisonment.

However, speaking to journalists after visiting the duo at Kigo, Mpuuga says the MPs are grateful for the feasible things their leaders have done to ensure their freedom adding that the party has provided them with legal support.

Mpuuga adds that much as the health of the MPS looks compromised and needs urgent attention, they will not give room for any form of mediation and are opting to trust the court process.

He meanwhile says in his interaction with the MPS today, they have committed to remaining patient, strong, and vowed not to be diverted from the struggle for change despite the hardships.