By Anthony Wesaka

For the third day running, Opposition Members of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) remain in prison despite being granted bail on Monday.

The legislators, who are accused of having a hand in the recent killings in Greater Masaka Sub- region, look primed to enter a third week incarcerated at Kigo Prison in Wakiso District.

“We managed to bring the original file but the responsible judicial officer who is supposed to sign on the bail release papers disappeared at 2pm,” Mr Erias Lukwago, one of the defence lawyers, said last evening.

Mr Lukwago, who doubles as Kampala Lord Mayor, vowed to return today morning to follow up the issue.

