By Fahad Malik Jjingo

Masaka High Court judge has rejected a bail application filed by MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) who are facing several charges, including murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism.

Justice Lawrence Tweyanze while giving his lengthy ruling on Monday morning, told a fully-packed courtroom that granting the two MPs bail will jeopardize investigations since they’re currently under trial.

This was after the state prosecutor, Mr Richard Birivumbuka submitted the same against the two MPs who have been on remand for several days.

According to the judge, the accused persons are public figures, given that they are Members of Parliament and can easily influence the state’s witnesses thus jeopardizing investigations into their charges.

“They have the capacity to interfere with the investigations, including absconding from bail,” he said.

