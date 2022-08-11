The pretrial of a case in which two MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya are said to have participated in Masaka Bijambiya murders has resumed this afternoon before International Crimes Division of the High Court Judge Jane Elizabeth Alidviza.

Today, prosecution has made further disclosure of its intended evidence against the accused to the Defence lawyers, which include 17 written statements.

On July 28th, prosecution also disclosed medical documentation concerning the state of mind of the two Mps and their 5 co-suspects.

Another disclosed was a piece of evidence contained in the postmortem reports made by doctors/pathologists confirming that indeed the victims’ cause of death was as a result of the alleged attacks and injuries.

The case has been pushed to September 1st to make more disclosures.

MPs Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West constituiency and Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North have been on remand for almost a year.