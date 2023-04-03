By Mike Sebalu

Embattled MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana have revealed plans to return to parliament tomorrow Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to thank Ugandans for helping them secure their Freedom.

This has been revealed by Hon. Allan Ssewanyana at the International Crimes Division of the High Court at Kololo in Kampala; where he had appeared for a hearing of an application seeking to have their alleged double trial halted pending determination of the Constitutional petition; they filed last week challenging the legality of their trial on grounds of torture.

Hon. Ssewanyana also told Journalists that he is still nursing a blood clot under his lungs.

The two ailing MPs plan to make their way to parliament at midday with some of their supporters escorting them. The MPs say they do not know what to expect and that they will first meet the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga who will then take them to the Speaker of Parliament, for their intended address (vote of thanks) to Ugandans.

Ssewanyana says they have missed contributing to the passed Bills such as the National Sports Bill, Ant-Homosexually Bill, Landlord/Tenants Bill, among other important issues.

In a case before Presiding Judge Alice Komuhangi of the International crimes Division of the High Court, the parties have been ordered to file written submissions for and against the application filed by Lawyer Male Mabirizi seeking to halt the MPs’ alleged double trial on grounds that it is illegal.