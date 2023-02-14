Embattled Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana were taken to the homes of their relatives upon their release from Kigo prison.

The development has been confirmed by Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago who is also their defense lawyer. There was speculation about their whereabouts shortly after they were granted bail on Monday.

A group of lawyers went to Kigo prison last night only to be told that their clients had been delivered to their homes.

Lukwago has confirmed to KFM that Ssewanyana was taken to his relatives’ home in Masulita and Ssegirinya to Mengo.

He adds that Ssewanyana, whose health was worsening while in detention has been taken to hospital for further medical treatment. However, the Lord Mayor has not given details about the health facility Ssewanyana has been taken to.

The duo was on Monday given a cash bail of Shs20m after spending 524 days in jail, an equivalent of 17 months.

They are accused of being behind the wave of machete killings of at least 26 people in Greater Masaka in mid-2021.