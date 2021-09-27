By Ritah Kemigisa

The legal team representing Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana have revealed plans to file a Habeas Corpus application seeking for the production of the legislator in court dead or alive.

This follows his re-arrest shortly after his release on bail from Kigo Prison last week.

The army has since confirmed that Ssewanyana was arrested and not kidnapped and that he has other charges that he needs to answer.

Now, one of the MP’s lawyers who is also Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende insists that Ssewanyana’s re-arrest was cruel and uncalled for.

Ssewanyana and his Kawempe North MP counterpart Muhammad Ssegirinya are facing attempted murder and terrorism charges arising from the recent machete killings in Masaka sub-region that left close to 30 people dead.