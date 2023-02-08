The Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development has urged stakeholders to support government’s efforts to eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the country.

The call comes as Uganda joins the rest of the world today to commemorate the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

The day is running under the theme “Partnering with Men and Boys to transform social and gender norms to end FGM.” The national ceremony was held at Sheraton hotel in Kampala.

Speaking on behalf of the permanent secretary at the ministry of gender, Commissioner for Gender and women affairs, Angela Nakafeero said to eliminate the vice, government needs continuous support from stakeholders.

She said since the prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act was passed in 2010, there has been positive impact in communities where it was most prevalent but a lot needs to be done.