Police say they are considering slapping charges of negligence against parents of minors who died in the New Year’s eve stampede at Freedom City mall that claimed 10 lives.

This has been revealed by the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga following the arrest of event promoter, Abby Musinguzi also known as Abitex.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru this afternoon, Enanga said they are also hunting for other event organisers who were part of the fateful event.

Enanga says Abitex is charged with negligence that could have caused the death of 10 people.

The event hosted about 5,000 revellers and police are examining whether Abitex and his team followed the security and health guidelines issued to them when the event was okayed.