

By Benjmain Jumbe

Stanbic Bank and Telecom Giants MTN Uganda and Airtel,have announced temporary suspension of all Bank to Mobile Money/Wallet services.

In a joint statement released the CEOs of the three bodies Anne Juuko, Wim Vanhelleputte, and VG Somasekhar, respectively, said a third-party service provider experienced a system incident which impacted Bank to Mobile Money transactions prompting the move.

They said this is to allow technical teams to analyse the incident however giving assurance that the incident has had no impact on any balances on both Bank and Mobile Money accounts.