By Lukeman Mutesasira

The semifinals of the 2020 /21 Stanbic Uganda cup have been postponed until further notice.

The semifinals had been scheduled to be played between 19th October to 30th.

However according to the FUFA competitions director, Aisha Nalule, the fixtures will not be played due to National team engagements where several players are involved.

Vipers had earlier said they would not take part in the games claiming that they are not in position to assemble a team that can participate in the shortest period of time.

The draws were held two weeks ago and vipers were put against Police fc while BUL fc were to take on Express FC.

This is the second time the Uganda cup is postponed.