A State Attorney with the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr. Sam Tusubira, has been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court for allegedly soliciting a Shs100 million bribe from a litigant involved in a land dispute.

Tusubira has been charged with 16 counts of corruption and remanded to Luzira prison.

Prosecution alleges that the accused while representing the government in court, demanded the bribe from Mr Ronald Yawe, who had sued the Ministry of Lands and the Attorney General over the irregular cancellation of his land title.

The 33-year-old government lawyer appeared before Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court heard that on December 22, 2023, in Kampala, Tusubira requested Shs100 million and received Shs43,660,000 to secure consent from the Attorney General regarding Yawe’s land case filed before the Luweero High Court.

Prosecution, led by Teopista Nnam and Viola Tusingwire, further accuses their colleague of receiving multiple bribes to handle Yawe’s case between October 21, 2023, and January 23, 2024, in Kampala.

Tusubira’s arrest followed a complaint lodged by Yawe with the Attorney General’s Chambers about the State Attorney’s failure to respond to his calls after receiving the money, despite promises to assist with compensation.

He has been remanded to Luzira Prison until August 19, 2024, when the prosecution will respond to his bail application.