Government has dropped terrorism charges that had been preferred against Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere and 217 others.

The state has, however, decided to only prosecute the Rwenzururu Kingdom Prime Minister Thembo Kasubire and one Mashereka Kamada.

The International Crimes Division of the High Court Judge Alice Komuhangi Kaukha has thus ordered that those on remand at Jinja Main prison, Luzira prison and those on bail be discharged immediately.

This is after prosecution led by Lillian Omara presented papers before Court indicating that the state had lost interest in the matter.

Mumbere and his co-accused were charged with several offences including terrorism, murder, and attempted murder.

They are said to have committed the offences between the months of July and November 2016 at Bukara Village, Kabonero sub-county, and at Nyabutsi village, Karangura sub-county in Kabalore district.

Prosecution has alleged that Mumbere and the group committed the said offenses with an intent to influence or intimidate the government or a section of the public for political, religious, social, or economic reasons.

Prosecution had further alleged that the crimes were indiscriminately committed without due regard to the safety of others or property when the accused directly or indirectly involved themselves in the murder of police officers, army men, and members

of the public, attacked various police establishments on top of unlawfully making explosives and ammunition.

Among the victims Mumbere was alleged to have murdered in September 2016 are police constables; Simon Peter Apile, Saverio Ochema, and also ‘attempted to murder’ Deputy AIP Denis Ahebwa and police constables; Polycare Ojoko, Fransico Nsimaki and Benon Byaki.

Meanwhile, Rwenzururu Prime Minister Thembo has told the trial judge that he does not know the criteria the government used to discharge others and leave him and Mashereka out.

Thembo and colleague have been ordered to report back to court on July 11, 2023.