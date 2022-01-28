By Ritah Kemigisa

A state funeral service for the late Governor Bank of Uganda Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile is to be held this morning at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

Mutebile died on Sunday morning at Nairobi hospital in Kenya after a long battle with diabetes and hypertension-related complications.

Yesterday the body of the late lay in state at parliament where MPs paid tribute to the great economist.

The debate in parliament has since caused an uproar among Ugandans after the MPs suggested that a home be built in his honor.

The ICT and national guidance minister Chris Baryomunsi says the service at Kololo is scientific in nature and only 300 people who have been tested for covid-19 have been allowed to attend.

He adds that after the service, the body of Mutebile will be flown to his home in Kabale on Saturday where a vigil shall be held.

Baryomunsi adds that the body of Mutebile will be laid to rest on Sunday at Kijuguta village, Kabale municipality.