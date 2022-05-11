By Moris Mumbere

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has this morning arrested four officials of Kasese District on charges of abuse of office and poor handling of government property.

The arrested officials include district chief finance officer, assistant district engineer, former Town Clerk for Mubuku town council and former treasurer for Mubuku Town Council.

The Rwenzori East police spokesperson Ismail Kaawo, has told journalists that the officials are being held at Kasese Central Police Station.

These are accused of mismanaging over Shs 50 million that was meant for a start-up fund for the newly created Mubuku town council.

Meanwhile, the district chief finance officer allegedly failed to update the district records with details about 22 motorcycles and 6 vehicles.