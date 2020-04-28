The State House Anti-Corruption unit has arrested a total of 146 officials from both government and private institutions since its inception in 2018.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the Executive Director of the center Ofwono Opondo said the unit has since handled corruption cases worth Shs250 billion.

He says out of this, about Shs1.7 billion shillings has been recovered from corrupt government officials.

Ofwono adds that the majority of those arrested have since been charged in courts of law.