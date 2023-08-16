By Denis Edema

Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday remanded a 39-year-old man to Kirinya Prisons for allegedly masquerading as a State House official operating in Jinja Jinja district.

Mr Herman Nuwagaba alias Abdul Ssempijja appeared before Ms Phiona Sheila Angura, who remanded him until August 21 when he is expected to reappear before the same court.

The accused is alleged to have visited Jinja Central Police Station on August 11 and introduced himself before Detective Inspector of Police (D/IP) Mr Bogere Michael as a State House official.

“It is alleged that the accused person went ahead to instruct IP Bogere to submit case file vide CRB 145/2023 of Bugembe Police Station to him and the detective got suspicion of the accused person,” a court document reads in part.

When Police verified the identity of the accused with State House officials, through Deputy Press Secretary to the President Mr Farouk Kirunda, it emerged that Mr. Nuwagaba has never been an employee of State House.

Investigations reveal that Mr Nuwagaba has also been masquerading as a Police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer, judicial officer, and an official from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, cautioned the public to stop dealing with people of dubious character, especially in matters relating to land.

“Police cases should be handed to the right offices rather than dealing with impersonators,” he advised.