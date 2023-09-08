State House is seeking a supplementary budget to pay off all arrears of former employees of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The supplementary, according to State House officials, will cater for salary arrears, terminal benefits, and retirement packages.

This was revealed during an interaction between parliament’s Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation and permanent secretaries of different agencies led by the head of Public Service and Cabinet Secretary Lucy Nakyobe.

During the meeting, it was agreed that some of the laid-off officers who have not been absorbed in other government agencies be compensated by State House.

The engagement also discussed ways of redeploying former staff of the Ministry of Science and Technology who have threatened to sue the government which may result in high court compensation awards.

However, State House controller Jane Balekye, informed the committee that there is currently no budget to cater for the above, thus proposing a supplementary budget.

“For us we don’t have money for arrears. If Public Service submits the names authorizing retirement, we are going to write to the Ministry of Finance looking for supplementary,” Balekye said.