By Ruth Anderah

Prosecution says it is advanced stages of finalizing investigations in a case against 19 people accused of detonating explosives in Kampala, Wakiso and Mpigi districts.

This has been revealed this morning by state prosecutor Patricia Chingtho before Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Fedelis Otwoa.

The magistrate has now adjourned the case to July 27th for the accused persons to appear before a trial magistrate Asuman Muhumuza who was away on duty.

His-worship Otwoa also adjourned the matter in the absence of the accused person who was not produced before Court today which also prompted him to issue a production warrant against them.



The Suspects led by Yusuf Muwonge alias Hamza Ssemaganda alias Robert Danze were arraigned before Buganda Road Court about two months after the twin bomb blasts at the IPS building opposite KCCA Headquarters and another at the Central Police Station Kampala, which left seven people dead including the suspected suicide bombers.

Prior to the twin blasts, other bombs had gone off in a coach belonging to Swift Bus along the Masaka High Way and another at Digida pork joint in Kisaasi, a City Suburb.

As a result, the accused persons were arrested and arraigned before Court on charges of terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism and belonging to a rebel group, the Allied Democratic Forces.

Prosecution says the accused persons unlawfully manufactured, placed, and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices-IEDs in Mpigi, Wakiso, and Kampala districts with intentions of causing death or serious bodily injuries and a major economic loss.

They reportedly committed the offense in 2020 and 2021 for purposes of influencing the government and intimidating the public or a section of the public for political, religious, and socio-economic goals without due regard to the safety of others or property.