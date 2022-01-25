By Ruth Anderah

The State has been ordered to speed up its investigations into the case of offensive communication levelled against novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

According to the order issued by the trial magistrate Dr Douglas Singiza, the prosecution led by Joan Keko has been ordered to conclude the said investigations before the close of this week.

They are also ordered to avail defence with all exhibits and witness statements they intend to rely on by January 31st 2022.

The case has been set for hearing on February 1st 2022.

Kakwenza is charged with offensive communication to the person of President Museveni and his son Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

He is alleged to have committed the offences between December 24 and 28th, 2021.

Kakweza who has been on remand at Kitalya government prison has this morning been released on a Shs 500,000 cash bail, while each of his sureties has been ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs 10m.

He has also been ordered to deposit his passport before the Court.

Court also barred both parties from discussing this case in the media, warning that it could lead to bail cancellation.