By Malik Fahad

The prosecution has filed an application seeking to amend the charge sheet in the murder case against the two legislators Allan Ssewanya and Muhammad Ssegirinya.

The Resident State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka told the court presided over by Masaka grade one magistrate Christine Nantegge that State seeks to amend the charge sheet, seeking an adjournment with the assurance that in the next adjournment they will be able to commit duo to the high court.

However, the defense counsel Shamim Malende objected to the prayers of the state saying that in the last court sitting, state had promised to commit the legislators today saying that continued promises by the state without fulfilling them are delaying tactics saying tha,t if state cant present evidence, let them be released.

Malende added that it’s disturbing that State after spending the over 5 months, since September 2021, with all those months on its side, it did not make any application of amending the charge sheet and instead bring it now.

However, court stopped for some minutes as Ssegirinya’s mother Justine Nakajjumba Sanyu, busted into tears weeping in court accusing the state and court of not being fair and it took the intervention of the police officer to direct her out of court so that court could proceed.

Birivumbuka, the state prosecutor in response however told court the amendments in the charge sheet were not in bad faith adding that he is sure that on the next adjournment state will be ready with the amended charge sheet and committal papers.

The presiding magistrate Nantegge adjourned the matter to 23rd March to enable state make some amendments to the charge sheet and complete the process of preparing committal papers for the duo to the high court.