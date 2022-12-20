The American couple accused of torturing its 10-year-old adopted child has been charged afresh with another offence of aggravated trafficking.

The couple; 32-year-old Mackeinze Leing Spencer and her husband Nicholas Spencer are said to be residents of Naguru Hill – Nakawa division in Kampala district.

Prosecution led by Joan Keko states that the couple between 2020 and 2022 at their residence in Naguru, recruited, transported, maintained, and tortured a vulnerable ten-year-old boy.

It is alleged that the couple used to administer harsh punishments to the child, deprived him of his right to education, and kept him locked in a small room that also doubled as his bedroom.

The coupe was reported to Kira road police by the child’s caretaker after noticing the deteriorating condition of the boy.

The caretaker who preferred anonymity told police that the minor used to sit on a cold tiled floor without clothes and slept on a bed without a mattress and had a camera installed in his room to monitor all his movements.

According to evidence handed to police, the couple also fosters 2 other children but only tortures one whom they accuse of being stubborn, hyperactive, and mentally unstable.

As the couple appeared before Buganda Road Court Chief magistrate, Sarah Tusiime for their bail application ruling, prosecution informed court that there are new aggravated charges against the suspects.

The pair however would not plead to the new charges of trafficking because they (charges) are grave in nature and can only be tried by the High Court.

Now the Chief Magistrate has further sent the couple to spend this year’s Christmas on remand at Luzira prison until January 18, 2023. The three children are now under police care as they await to be fostered in another home.