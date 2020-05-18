By DAMALI MUKHAYE AND ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Dr Stella Nyanzi, events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo and several others have been arrested in Kampala for demonstrating over what they described as “slow distribution” of government relief food to vulnerable people, mostly affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

They were arrested on Monday morning near Buganda Road Court in Kampala as they walked to the Office of the Prime Minister to seek an explanation as to why government had left several people to starve yet several food donations had been made.

According to their petition, many needy Ugandans have up to date not received relief food to help them cope with the lockdown. They attribute this to exclusion of civil society organizations and religious leaders in the distribution exercise. The petitioners claim civil society and religious leaders know their communities better than the security officers currently assigned to distribute the food.

“Many Ugandans have been excluded from the distribution of food relief by a hastily assembled military outfit. Churches, mosque and other civil society institutions that have closer ties and networking within their communities were unfairly denied a chance to help their communities in the time of need and yet they would have been instrumental in mobilising and distributing food with clear guidelines,” Dr Nyanzi said before her arrest.