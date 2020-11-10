

By Eve Muganga

The chaplain of the Catholic community at Nkumba University, Fr Herman Zziwa, has attacked aging politicians who hold onto power and deny a chance to fresh blood to take on the mantle.

According to Fr Zziwa when a person grows older, his thinking and productivity start to diminish and in the end fails to add anything new to his leadership.

“I beg you politicians especially those who cling onto power please your services are no longer needed, kindly step aside and give a chance to fresh blood because you no longer have ideas to steer the country forward,” the priest said without mentioning names.

Fr Zziwa made the remarks while conducting a special mass for Michael Kakembo Mbwatekamwa, the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for Entebbe Municipality Parliamentary seat at his home in Lunnyo Village, Wakiso District on Monday. This was a few hours before Mbwatekamwa kicked-off his campaigns.

Fr Zziwa said: “When some people offer themselves to serve the community, it is a manifestation that they can lead, let’s give them a chance, and listen to them because they are capable.”

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/priest-slams-politicians-who-cling-to-power-3017240