Police in Busoga have arrested a 26-year-old housewife who was captured in a viral video allegedly forcing her stepson to consume his own waste.

Police spokesperson Mr. Fred Enanga says “The act is one of the most notorious and inhumane form of child abuse” adding that “As we talk she is under our custody at Jinja CPS and we’ve opened a case of child torture and abuse,”

Police have meanwhile condemned all forms of child torture. Enanga further lauded the person who recorded the video and shared it with the online community.

According to Enanga, police are planning to secure an emergency protective shelter for the minor as they look for a better shelter home.