By Patience Ahimbisibwe

The former deputy speaker of the 10thparliament and Omoro county MP Jacob Oulanyah has said that it will be an insult and unreasonable for the top organ of the NRM, the central executive committee, CEC to ask him to step down for his former boss Rebecca Kadaga.

CEC is going to sit tomorrow to vet and pick the flag bearers for the speaker and deputy speaker of the 11thparliament.

Oulanyah made the remarks during an exclusive interview with the Saturday Monitor after formally expressing interest to vie for speakership under the NRM ticket today.

“No, No step aside and do what? They can not ask me to do that. It would be unreasonable if they did, To step down for Kadaga, that would be the greatest insult of my life and you know how people respond if they are heavily insulted, I can not say this is what I will do but I would be overly insulted,” said Mr Oulanyah

The election for the speaker and deputy speaker will take place on Monday, May 24th at the Kololo ceremonial grounds.

In 2016, Oulanyah who had offered to compete with Kadaga for the same position but was asked by CEC to step down for her so that she can finish her 10 year tenure just like it was for her predecessor , Edward Ssekandi.

