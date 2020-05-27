By Benjamin Jumbe

Traffic police has again vowed to impound all vehicles found on the road during the curfew time.

This comes a day after private vehicles were allowed back on the road as part of efforts to ease the covid-19 lock down.

The traffic commander Kampala Metropolitan Norman Musinga attributes yesterday’s heavy traffic jam to indiscipline and excitement of motorists.

He advises motorists to ensure they plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience adding that delay in traffic jam should not be used as an excuse for being caught up in curfew time.

Musinga says stickers earlier issued to essential workers are no longer applicable and so, the traffic police will be enforcing rules and regulations for every motorist.