By Juliet Nalwooga



Police in Savana Region together with the sister security agencies have recovered two guns that were stolen from police guards at a stone quarry in Ssemuto, Nakaseke District.

Isah Semwogerere, the Savana region police spokesperson says the guns were identified by their serial numbers as those that were stolen on Tuesday night at Jiuzhou Stone Quarry Uganda limited.

He says five suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the robbery and they have also intercepted a Premio car registration number UAY 325N with four machetes.

The serial numbers of the stolen guns are UG pol 565832838 and UG pol 565835552.