By Benjamin Jumbe

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Dr Stephen Kazimba has urged the youth and those who have been cohabiting to consider scientific weddings.

Dr Kazimba whose son recently got married in a scientific wedding says this is also a real Christian wedding.

He argues that it is in line with the Canon laws of the church of Uganda on weddings which state that, every marriage shall be solemnized in the presence of at least five witnesses in addition to the officiating Priest.

He also says those who had delayed to get married for fear of the big costs involved should use this opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop expressed concern over the increasing domestic and gender based violence cases during this lockdown.

He has called upon the church leaders to support survivors with compassion, pastoral support and develop programmes to teach families better communication and conflict resolution skills.