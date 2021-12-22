By Moses Ndhaye

The National Resistance Movement has asked opposition political parties to stop lamenting whenever they lose an election.

The Secretary-General for the National Resistance Movement party Richard Todwongo says the current problem of NRM is not the opposition, but it’s the internal cliques within the party.

He says NRM credibly won the recent Kayunga by-elections because it had the support and therefore, crying should not be a solution for the opposition.

Todwongo made the remarks while addressing the end the year press conference at the party headquarters in Kampala.