By Juliet Nalwooga

President Museveni has lashed out at members of the public who belittle the people he referred to as decorated officers of the Uganda Science Community as the country battles the global covid-19 pandemic.

While presiding over the national commemoration event for the World Science Day at Kololo independence grounds this afternoon, the President urged Ugandans to always give credit where it is due and only criticize people after a thorough investigation.

The day has been marked under the theme, ‘Science for and with society.’

Yesterday, the deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among ordered an investigation into allegations against the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero who is accused of misappropriating over Shs30 billion meant for the development of Covid-19 vaccines.