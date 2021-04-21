By JAMES KABENGWA

Buganda Kingdom has warned of a ploy by its enemies to use the health of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to destroy the kingdom.

A statement issued yesterday by the Kabaka’s press secretary, Mr Sam Dick Kasolo, pointed out ‘malice and intent to instigate hatred among Kabaka’s officials, especially Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

“There is a clear discernible plot by those enemies of Buganda to use this opportunity by creating rifts among the people of Buganda and undermining the Kabaka’s officials, especially Katikkiro Mayiga,” Mr Kasolo said.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/stop-speculating-about-kabaka-s-health-mengo-3370462