The High Court-Civil division has faulted police for illegally halting Bobi Wine’s Kyarenga music concerts last year organised by promoters; Andrew Mukasa Bajjo and Abtex Musinguzi.

In her judgement, Justice Esta Nambayo has questioned the decision of AIGP Asuman Mugenyi who on the 19th April 2019 wrote a letter on behalf of IGP Martin Okoth Ochola stopping the Kyarenga music shows based on the previous ones that reportedly fell short of the agreed security guidelines.

Following the above cancellation, Bajjo and Abtex sued the police chief and the Attorney General for a declaration that police unlawfully cancelled their concerts that were to be held throughout last year’s Easter season at One love beach Busabala, Arua and Lira districts.

Justice Nambayo has thus issued an order barring police from assuming powers purporting to authorise/sanction music shows or any other social events organised by Abtex and Bajjo.

The court has however made no orders for any monetary refunds despite Bajjo and Abtex pleading that they had paid Bobi Wine over 100 million shillings out of the agreed Shs 230m for the Kyarenga Extra concerts.