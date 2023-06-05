The story of Mika Sematimba Makamba who was a Christian and a royal envoy of then Buganda King Kabaka Mwanga II who ordered the execution of the Uganda Martyrs is so rich and yet little is said about him.

A day after celebrating Martyrs Day, the family of the late Sematimba is demanding that his story is captured in the history books of Uganda so that his legacy is kept alive.

Speaking on the VPN show on Saturday, Retired Reverend Canon Diana Nkesiga, a member of Makamba’s lineage says the deceased played an important role in bringing Christianity to Uganda and is remembered for among others translating the Gospel of John in Luganda.

According to Canon Nkesiga, Sematimba Makamba was a devout Christian who without fear served the king and survived being killed like the Martyrs three times.

She says a small church has been built in his honour in Kisozi but says more is desired.

Listen to the story below;