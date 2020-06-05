Following the resumption of public transport on Thursday, several passengers mostly women and children spent the night at the New taxi park due to scarcity of taxis.

Much as public transport resumed yesterday, a few taxis could be seen on the roads since the majority of their drivers had not yet fully registered with the city authority to okay their movement.

This left many who had rushed to the park to find means of transport to various destinations stranded and because of the existing 7 pm curfew restriction, had to sleep at the park.

According to Tumihirwa Abraham who travelled from Luggaya to town, there were no cars to return them to their homes and this forced them to sleep in the taxi park.

“It was too cold, no cars and there were so many thieves in the night,” he said.

According to one lady who travelled from Masaka heading to Jinja, she says that she spent a lot of money, used four cars to travel and reached at 3 pm but unfortunately, she spent the night in the taxi park without any income.

“It was costly to come to town and I have not eaten anything. I am here with my child and I think she is soon falling sick from the coldness,” she said.

However, the taxi drivers have asked the government to provide cars to evacuate the people stranded in the park because many of them are hungry, sick and there are so many women with children.