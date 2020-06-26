Ugandans stranded in China have dismissed claims by the foreign affairs ministry that they have refused to come back home.

The state minister of foreign affairs Henry Okello Oryem in a statement on Wednesday said that Ugandans In china were not among the 2,392 persons on the ministry’s list of potential returnees because they did not want to come back.

Majority of Ugandans stranded in China have dismissed the claim accusing the government of failing them revealing that they are jobless, discriminated against and with nothing to eat.

One of them, Derick Kyeyune, says that he has a pregnant wife who is due any time but does not have money for hospital bills asking the government to come to their rescue.

Oryem in a telephone interview said that he was not to comment about the issue of Ugandans stranded in China insisting that what he said earlier was the truth adding that the government cannot please everyone.