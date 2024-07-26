School administrators have implored government to enforce the existing laws against drug abuse to safeguard children.

The call comes amidst reports of increasing drug abuse among school children of various ages.

Fr Charles Mpiima, the Chaplain, St Joseph’s Technical Institute Kisubi says many people involving children in drug abuse are known but no action is taken against them by the relevant authorities.

Fr. Mpiima was last evening speaking during the 3rd national prefects’ conference that attracted prefects from schools in Buganda region, heads of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as security agencies in Kampala.

In August last year, Parliament passed the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023 which allows the licensed farming and use of marijuana strictly for medical use, and sets harsh penalties for a multitude of offences related to substances abuse.