By Damali Mukhaye

Leaders of the striking staff at Makerere University have appealed against the decision taken by the Labour officer at the Kampala Capital City Authority, Kawempe division Labour court.

The Industrial Court on Tuesday this week declared the ongoing strike by the teaching staff at Makerere University illegal, saying they did not comply with the set legal procedures of notifying their employer of their intended industrial action.

According to the ruling by the Kawempe Division Labour Officer, Ruth Kulabako, the instituted disciplinary proceedings by the respondent against the complainants is justified and claims of discrimination lack merit.

However, the staff led by the chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association, Deus Kamunyu through their lawyer, Isaac Ssemakkade have appealed against the ruling.

They argue that the matter was not duly investigated and discussed in accordance with the procedures laid out in the Employment Act.