Striking medical interns yesterday rejected government’s Shs1.5m offer and vowed to carry on with the strike until its revised upwards.

The head of medical interns, Dr Lilian Nabwire, told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday that they want the allowances increased to Shs2.4m as per the request of the graduate nurses.

“We expected the intern nurses to be given Shs2.4m but the ministry of Health communicated Shs1.5m. So, we need to find out how they arrived at this figure and follow up for it to be corrected so that the incoming interns can also get the right payment,” she said.

