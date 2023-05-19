By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) is holding a general meeting for all aggrieved parties of the health professionals who are currently under strike to forge away forward.

This follows numerous dialogues with different government stakeholders including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Since then, commitments have been made by government regarding fulfillment of medical professionals’ concerns.

UMA Secretary-General, Dr. Hebert Luswata said as administrators, they would want to hear from the horse’s mouth before the next course of action.

Yesterday in Parliament, the Minister of State in charge of general duties, Hanifah Kawooya noted that her Ministry was ready to send over 1000 medical interns to the 51 government health facilities to exercise their mandate.

She, however, said that what was pending was the availability of funds from the Ministry of Finance as his commitment was during cabinet to have the funds availed by today including arrears for medical interns.