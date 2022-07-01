By Ritah Kemigisa

The leadership of the National Teachers Union (UNATU) is today set to meet officials from the ministry of public service to negotiate for a better pay for Arts teachers.

The leadership on Wednesday had another meeting with the Vice President Jessica Alupo who failed to convince them to call off their industrial action and return to class.

In a closed-door meeting with UNATU leadership that lasted about three hours, Alupo appealed to the teachers to call off the strike so negotiations are conducted as they teach.

However, the teachers refused to call off the strike, insisting on assurances of a pay rise first.

It remains to be seen whether today’s meeting with the public service ministry will yield fruit.

The arts teachers who are strike over their unmet demands for salary enhancement have over the past two weeks received contradictory responses from different government officials.

UNATU’s General Secretary Filbert Baguma has since maintained that their strike is still on.