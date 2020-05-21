‘s ‘s

By ANDREW BAGALA

A female student at the International Paramedics Institute on Masaka Road has died while terminating pregnancy at her boyfriend’s home in Kampala City.

The 20-year-old, who had been released from medical school after its closure due to the lockdown, was rushed to a clinic in Lugooba village, Kawempe Division in Kampala in an unresponsive state yesterday evening.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the medical officers who examined her found that she had passed away before being admitted and informed the police.

“The man, who brought her to the clinic, was arrested. He told detectives that he was the deceased’s boyfriend. During interrogation, he told us the deceased was pregnant and was aborting when things went wrong,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.