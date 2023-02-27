At least one student died while three others were injured when fire gutted two dormitories at Kyamate Secondary School in Ntungamo Municipality on Sunday night.

On February 27, the school head teacher Emmanuel Arinaitwe said the fire which started at around 9:30pm at Nyerere and Mandela dormitories was allegedly set up by arsonists.

“The occupants were mainly S.1 students who had been asked to give space for the rest of students to utilize the available solar power source in the school as we had no power since Friday,” Mr Arinaitwe said.

Mr Arinaitwe disclosed that three students were injured as they tried to rescue properties while student Bonus Ankwatireire from Isingiro District was burnt to death by the fire.

Several properties belonging to students including mattresses, beddings, beds, books and other personal property were destroyed in the two dormitories that house at least 80 students in each hall.

A student who spoke to Monitor on Monday claimed that a “group of former students were seen jumping over the school fence to access the dormitories before they ordered all S.1 students who were in the rooms to shut up.”

“They were about ten people and when they entered, they tied one student on the bed and ordered all of us to remain silent. They had a jerry can of petrol which they spread across the room,” said the student who preferred anonymity.