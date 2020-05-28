

By Abubaker Kirunda

A senior six student has committed suicide in a classroom in Bugembe town Council over the COVID- 19 lockdown.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson Abby Ngako says Rogers Mpoya was a student at Glory Land Christian College in Mpumudde, Jinja town.

Ngako says the deceased’s body was found hanging in the classroom of Bugembe Parents Primary School that’s owned by his father.

He says on searching the room, the police found a note stating that one of the reasons he took his life was the prolonged lockdown that led to indefinite closure of schools.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Jinja Hospital Mortuary as investigations into the cause of death continue.