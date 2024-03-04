By Winfred Watenya

The Higher Education Students’ Financing Board (HESFB) is today expected to start receiving applications following government’s decision to resume the programme.

The Board’s Executive Director, Micheal Wanyama tells KFM that the government released Shs 14 billion to finance the scheme.

The government suspended the scheme during the 2023/24 academic year, only focusing on those who had already been registered earlier, due to budget shortfalls.

However, after consultations with a wide range of stakeholders including ministries of Finance and education and Sports, the Board was given the green light to ask for a supplementary budget to resume the scheme.

According to Wanyama, the deadline for application is Friday, March 15, 2024.

The objective of the scheme is to among other things; equitable access to higher education and ensure regional balance higher education services in Uganda.